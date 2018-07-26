Surviving being homeless in a heatwave

Media player
UK heatwave 2018: Surviving being homeless
How are those sleeping rough on Britain's streets coping with the high temperatures during the heatwave?
As homelessness charities hand out extra bottles of water and sun cream, we hear from those struggling to find shelter from the sun.
