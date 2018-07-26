100 firefighters tackle blaze at flats
About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in north west London.

The London Fire Brigade was called out to a fire on the top floor of the five storey building in Inglewood Road, West Hampstead, shortly after 01:00 BST.

