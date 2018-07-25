'He took my late wife's wedding ring'

Video

The number of reported burglaries in which a suspect is charged or summonsed has fallen from 10.8% in 2014 to 6.9% in 2014, new figures suggest.

Twenty-nine forces in England and Wales responded to the Victoria Derbyshire programme's Freedom of Information request.

When Colin Bennett was burgled, the stolen items were not recovered and no arrests were made.

