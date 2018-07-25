Media player
'He took my late wife's wedding ring'
The number of reported burglaries in which a suspect is charged or summonsed has fallen from 10.8% in 2014 to 6.9% in 2014, new figures suggest.
Twenty-nine forces in England and Wales responded to the Victoria Derbyshire programme's Freedom of Information request.
When Colin Bennett was burgled, the stolen items were not recovered and no arrests were made.
25 Jul 2018
