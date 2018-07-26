Media player
Northern Ireland's hidden treasure
A coroner has formally deemed over 40 archaeological objects found within Northern Ireland to be "treasure".
The items include a variety of precious rings, jewellery and Viking coins.
They were found by members of the public, through metal detecting and by archaeologists on excavation.
After examination both by the coroner and British museum, some of the treasured items are now being held at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.
26 Jul 2018
