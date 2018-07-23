Commons clash over IS case
Video

Security minister Ben Wallace challenged on IS case

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has questioned the UK's decision to abandon its "principled opposition" to the death penalty in the case of two Islamic State suspects.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said it was not possible to be a "little bit in favour" of the death penalty.

Security Minister Ben Wallace defended the government's approach, saying it took a "rare decision" in this case to ensure the suspects face a trial.

