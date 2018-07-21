Two tonnes of cocaine seized in English Channel

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newlyn Harbour: Two tonnes of cocaine seized from a yacht
Two men have appeared in court after two tonnes of cocaine was seized from a yacht in the English Channel.
Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court via video link.
The National Crime Agency made what it called a "significant seizure of cocaine" on Thursday.
-
21 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window