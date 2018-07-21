Two tonnes of cocaine seized in English Channel
Newlyn Harbour: Two tonnes of cocaine seized from a yacht

Two men have appeared in court after two tonnes of cocaine was seized from a yacht in the English Channel.

Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court via video link.

The National Crime Agency made what it called a "significant seizure of cocaine" on Thursday.

