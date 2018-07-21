Police intensify Novichok search

Media player
Police intensify Salisbury search after Novichok poisoning
Police are continuing with investigations into the Novichok nerve agent poisoning with searches at Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury.
On 30 June, Charlie Rowley and his partner Dawn Sturgess collapsed at his house in Amesbury, Wiltshire, where police found a bottle containing the nerve agent.
Mr Rowley has been discharged from hospital and his partner, Ms Sturgess died on 8 July - a murder inquiry has been launched.
21 Jul 2018
