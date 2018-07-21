Smart meter roll-out 'bit of a mess'

Media player
Smart meter roll out in bit of a mess, says MP
The roll-out of smart energy meters has come in for criticism from MPs and peers for delays and concerns it will not deliver the savings promised.
Conservative MP Grant Shapps, the chairman of Parliament's British Infrastructure Group, says the programme is in a "bit of a mess" and consumers are losing out on the benefits of having a smart meter.
