'We've seen the benefits, now we need help'
Tracey Rossiter's son Ethan has a rare genetic disorder called Batten disease, which means he only has a few years to live.
He can have up to 200 seizures a day.
Tracey wants to be able to use cannabis oil containing THC, currently banned in the UK, to help relieve him of some of the pain.
20 Jul 2018
