'We've seen the benefits, now we need help'

Video

Tracey Rossiter's son Ethan has a rare genetic disorder called Batten disease, which means he only has a few years to live.

He can have up to 200 seizures a day.

Tracey wants to be able to use cannabis oil containing THC, currently banned in the UK, to help relieve him of some of the pain.

