'First females' offer first class advice

'First females' offer their first class advice
Photographer Anita Corbin has spent the past 10 years taking pictures of 100 inspirational women.
All of them are trailblazers, people who have been the first to do something previously only done by a man.
The exhibition, First Women UK, is opening at London’s Royal College of Art.
Here we let four "first females" offer their first class tips for success.
You can watch the full interviews with these women on Newsnight on Friday.
20 Jul 2018
