'You can change hearts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You can change hearts'

The first black Miss Universe GB, Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, says her win celebrates diverse beauty of the UK.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Jul 2018