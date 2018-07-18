Ballymena reacts to Ian Paisley suspension
How do the voters of Ballymena feel about their MP facing suspension from Westminster for 30 days?

There is a possibility he could face a by-election challenge - can he count on his very healthy 64% of voters to back him again?

Has he been unfairly treated or does he deserve his punishment?

  • 18 Jul 2018