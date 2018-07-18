Media player
Ballymena reacts to Ian Paisley facing suspension
How do the voters of Ballymena feel about their MP facing suspension from Westminster for 30 days?
There is a possibility he could face a by-election challenge - can he count on his very healthy 64% of voters to back him again?
Has he been unfairly treated or does he deserve his punishment?
18 Jul 2018
