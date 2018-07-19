Hosepipe ban: Why the north west?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hosepipe ban: Why north-west England?

Three things you need to know about why north-west England is facing a water shortage.

The area is the second in the UK - after Northern Ireland - to impose a temporary ban on hosepipe use.

  • 19 Jul 2018
Go to next video: What does the hosepipe ban mean for you?