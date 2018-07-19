Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hosepipe ban: Why north-west England?
Three things you need to know about why north-west England is facing a water shortage.
The area is the second in the UK - after Northern Ireland - to impose a temporary ban on hosepipe use.
19 Jul 2018
