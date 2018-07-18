Media player
Dr Jeroen Ensink death: 'I opened the door to a homicide tent'
In 2015, Dr Jeroen Ensink was killed metres from his home as he went to post cards announcing his baby's birth.
His wife Nadja Ensink-Teich says she wants an apology from police, after an inquest highlighted a number of failures.
18 Jul 2018
