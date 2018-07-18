Media player
Sir Cliff ruling a shift against press freedom, says BBC director of news
The BBC's director of news, Fran Unsworth, says the ruling in the Sir Cliff Richard privacy case represents a "significant shift against press freedom".
Speaking outside court after the singer won damages over the corporation's coverage of a police raid on his home, she said the BBC would look to appeal.
18 Jul 2018
