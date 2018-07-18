Sir Cliff 'aimed to right a wrong'
Sir Cliff Richard aimed to right a wrong by taking the BBC to court over coverage of a police raid on his home, the singer's lawyer has said.

Speaking outside court after Sir Cliff won his privacy case against the corporation, Gideon Benaim said Sir Cliff's motivation was not for personal gain.

  • 18 Jul 2018