Sir Cliff fans sing 'Congratulations' after win

Sir Cliff Richard: Jubilant fans sing 'Congratulations' after win
Fans of Sir Cliff Richard cheered and sang his 1968 song 'Congratulations' outside court, after the star won his privacy case against the BBC.
The High Court ruled that Sir Cliff be awarded £210,000 in initial damages over the corporation's coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014.
18 Jul 2018
