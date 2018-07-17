'I've been denied support after rape'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I couldn't get on a support waiting list after rape'
Two years ago, Fern Champion was raped while travelling abroad on a gap year.
When she returned to the UK, she hoped to access a Rape Crisis centre for support - but could not even get on a waiting list.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK.
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window