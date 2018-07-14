Kate and Meghan arrive at Wimbledon

Video

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheers as they arrived at Wimbledon on Saturday, on their first engagement together without their respective spouses.

Kate and Meghan spoke to the ball boys and girls, as well as junior players and were greeted by cheering crowds at the grounds in south-west London.

The pair will watch Serena Williams - who was at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May - play in her 10th Wimbledon singles final.