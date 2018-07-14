'Trump protesters embarrassed themselves'
Protesters against Donald Trump's visit to Britain were "an embarrassment to themselves", Liam Fox has said.

The International Trade Secretary told BBC Breakfast that the large scale protests against the US President in London and other cities on Friday "did not reflect the genuine good manners and hospitality of the British people".

