Trump on Brexit story 'fake news'
Video

Donald Trump says a story in the Sun newspaper about his criticism of Theresa May's Brexit plans was "generally fine" - but it missed out his positive comments about the prime minister.

He added that the White House records all interviews.

"It's called fake news and we solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument," the president said.

Mr Trump also said he had "a lot of respect" for Mrs May.

  • 13 Jul 2018