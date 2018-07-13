Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Brexit story 'fake news'
Donald Trump says a story in the Sun newspaper about his criticism of Theresa May's Brexit plans was "generally fine" - but it missed out his positive comments about the prime minister.
He added that the White House records all interviews.
"It's called fake news and we solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument," the president said.
Mr Trump also said he had "a lot of respect" for Mrs May.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window