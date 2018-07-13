Diver describes finding boys in cave
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave rescue: Diver describes finding boys alive

Diver Rick Stanton said he was excited and relieved when he found 12 boys and their football coach who had been trapped in a Thai cave for nine days.

He was speaking to journalists as he and fellow rescuers returned to the UK on Friday morning.

  • 13 Jul 2018