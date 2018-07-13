Thornberry: Donald Trump has insulted us

Media player
Emily Thornberry says PM is being 'incredibly weak'
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the president has "slagged us off".
She accused Theresa May of displaying "weak" behaviour and urged the prime minister to "stop holding his hand".
She told the Victoria Derbyshire programme "it was a fantasy" to think that pursuing a trade deal with the US would make up for "leaving Europe behind".
