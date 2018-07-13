May and Trump positive on trade after Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May and Donald Trump positive on trade after Brexit

President Donald Trump has insisted the US-UK relationship is "the highest level of special", just hours after the Sun published an interview in which he attacked Theresa May's Brexit plan.

Speaking alongside the PM, Mr Trump said "whatever" the UK does after it leaves the EU is "OK with me" and Brexit was an "incredible opportunity".

Mrs May said they had discussed plans for an "ambitious" trade agreement.

  • 13 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Trump: 'It's called fake news'