'The last thing Theresa May needed'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump comments 'the last thing Theresa May needed'

President Trump has criticised the prime minister's Brexit plan, saying it would "probably kill" any trade deal with the US.

His comments came in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Tom Newton Dunn, the paper's political editor, said the comments were the last thing that Theresa May needed, but that they might unwittingly help her.

  • 13 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Mays welcome Trumps at Blenheim Palace