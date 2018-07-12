Video

The CEO of the American news agency Newsmax, Christopher Ruddy, tells Stephen Sackur that President Trump "strongly supports" Britain.

President Trump is visiting the UK following a visit to Nato and ahead of a planned one-on-one meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Mr Ruddy has frequently met with the President Trump and advised him on his Supreme Court nomination which was announced this week.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 July on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).