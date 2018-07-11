Trump baby blimp ready to take first steps

Video

A controversial blimp, that will fly to protest US president Donald Trump's visit, is ready for launch, its organisers told the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given permission for the helium-filled six-metre (19.7ft) high balloon to fly.

Campaigners raised almost £18,000 to pay for the inflatable and more than 10,000 people signed a petition calling for the inflatable to be given permission to fly, but some have described it as "a disgrace" and "disrespectful."