Media player
Novichok poisoned pair handled high dose - police
A man and a woman who were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in Wiltshire are believed to have handled a "high dose" of the substance, police have said.
Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, died on Sunday evening after falling ill in Amesbury on 30 June. Her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, remains critically ill in hospital.
Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, which is leading the investigation, said police are looking for a container contaminated with Novichok which the pair are believed to have handled.
09 Jul 2018
