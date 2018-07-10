Flying in the Battle of Britain

Media player
What it was like to fly in the Battle of Britain
The Battle of Britain was described by Winston Churchill as the RAF's finest hour - and only a handful of pilots are still with us.
Wing Commander Paul Warnes, who turns 100 this year, had been one of the last RAF pilots to fly in France before the Dunkirk evacuation and the Battle of Britain began.
10 Jul 2018
