Royals attend Prince Louis's christening

Prince Louis: Royals arrive for christening
Prince Louis has been christened in a private ceremony at St James's Palace.
The 11-week-old prince was seen sleeping in the arms of the Duchess of Cambridge as they greeted the Archbishop of Canterbury.
It is the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have been seen together as a family of five.
09 Jul 2018
