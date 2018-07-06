Media player
Amesbury Novichok search: Police in hazmat suits enter building
Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley remain in critical condition after being poisoned by Novichok, after a visit to Salisbury.
Police believe they were exposed to Novichok after handling an unknown object. The pair remain in a critical condition in hospital.
06 Jul 2018
