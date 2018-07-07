Marching in the first London Pride

Media player
London Pride: The friends who took part in the first march
Stuart Feather and Andrew Lumsden took part in the first London Pride march in 1972.
They shared their memories on a walk along the original route.
Video by Jan Bruck and Jimmy Tam
