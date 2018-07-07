Marching in the first London Pride
London Pride: The friends who took part in the first march

Stuart Feather and Andrew Lumsden took part in the first London Pride march in 1972.

They shared their memories on a walk along the original route.

Video by Jan Bruck and Jimmy Tam

  • 07 Jul 2018
