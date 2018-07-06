Media player
'My wedding is on at the same time as England'
Nearly 25 million people watched England's penalty shoot-out win on Tuesday, but for people like Sean Hegarty, Saturday's quarter-final match against Sweden has come at a terrible time.
He's getting married - and his wedding breakfast starts 30 minutes before kick-off.
Sean says he and his bride-to-be failed to consider the timing when they set the wedding date.
06 Jul 2018
