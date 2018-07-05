Amesbury Novichock poisoning: What we know
Amesbury Novichok poisoning: Couple exposed to nerve agent

Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess are critically ill in hospital in Wiltshire after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Police said they were exposed after handling a contaminated item - although they have not identified what the item was.

  • 05 Jul 2018
