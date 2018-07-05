Footage of Amesbury victim entering ambulance

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of Amesbury poisoning victim entering ambulance
One of the victims of a nerve agent poisoning in Amesbury - Charlie Rowley - was filmed being moved into an ambulance after collapsing at his home.
Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, both fell in after a visit to Salisbury on Friday and remain critically ill.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window