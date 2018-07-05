Javid asks Russia for Amesbury explanation
Amesbury Novichok poisoning: Sajid Javid asks Russia for explanation

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has called on Russia to explain "exactly what has gone on" after two people were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent in Wiltshire.

The couple, believed to be Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill at a house in Amesbury on Saturday and remain in a critical condition.

Mr Javid added: "We will stand up to the actions that threaten our security."

