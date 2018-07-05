Amesbury victim was 'rocking and sweating'

Video

A friend of one of the two Amesbury poisoning victims has described the symptoms he witnessed before calling an ambulance on Saturday.

The couple, believed to be Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill at a house in Amesbury and remain in a critical condition.

Sam Hobson, 29, said his friend Mr Rowley was rocking, sweating, dribbling and had "pinprick" eyes.