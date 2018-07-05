From GPs to AIDS: 70 years of classic NHS films
Video

To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the British Film Industry has released a unique online collection of rare films.

From early staff training films to the iconic "Don't Die of Ignorance" advert, films and videos have played a vital role in the health service.

This film is from BBC Radio 5 live.

