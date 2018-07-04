Media player
World Cup 2018: How England fans celebrated
Fans react after the team's dramatic win on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.
It was their first shootout victory in a World Cup after defeats in 1990, 1998 and 2006.
04 Jul 2018
