Mother's 'absolute pride' over cave rescue

Thailand cave rescue: Mother speaks of 'absolute pride'
Mother of caving expert John Volanthen, Jill, has said she feels "absolute pride" in her son's efforts to rescue 12 boys and their football coach from caves in Thailand.
She also spoke of her relief for the children and the mothers of the children, however she added: "I don't think it is all over yet. Let them get out first."
03 Jul 2018
