An electrical current

to save fish stranded near the border of England and Wales.
The Environment Agency has rescued more than 130 trout and salmon from the River Teme in north Herefordshire - after baking hot weather saw water levels plummet.
Agency staff have been passing electrical currents through the water to stun the fish, before moving them downstream to deeper waters.
02 Jul 2018
