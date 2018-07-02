Obama adviser: Cameron asked US President to make Brexit warning
Former White House adviser Ben Rhodes has told BBC Radio 5 live that David Cameron asked President Obama to say that Brexit would mean Britain being “at the back of the queue.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, Ben Rhodes explained the story of how the warning came about.

