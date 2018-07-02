Media player
BBC presenters' Wimbledon tennis match after on-air bet
Simon McCoy, presenter of BBC Afternoon Live, battles it out with Look North's Peter Levy in a tennis match on the original Wimbledon tennis ground - after an on-air challenge.
The All England Club was founded in grounds off Worple Road, Wimbledon, before it moved to the current location in 1921.
02 Jul 2018
