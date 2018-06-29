Boy going blind gets dream come true
Video

Eight-year-old Fred meets Mickey Mouse

Eight-year-old Fred, who is going blind because of a degenerative eye condition, has seen his dream come true after meeting Mickey Mouse.

Fred has a bucket list of things that he’d like to do before he finally loses his sight.

After Karen, Fred's mum, was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 live, Disneyland got in touch and enabled Fred to meet his hero.

  • 29 Jun 2018