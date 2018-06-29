Boy going blind gets dream come true

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eight-year-old Fred meets Mickey Mouse
Eight-year-old Fred, who is going blind because of a degenerative eye condition, has seen his dream come true after meeting Mickey Mouse.
Fred has a bucket list of things that he’d like to do before he finally loses his sight.
After Karen, Fred's mum, was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 live, Disneyland got in touch and enabled Fred to meet his hero.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window