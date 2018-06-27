'You could hardly breathe and your eyes were burning'

Media player
Saddleworth Moor fire: Dozens of residents evacuated from huge fire
Dozens of homes have been evacuated as a fire continues to rage across Greater Manchester.
The blaze on Saddleworth Moor has been declared a "major incident" and the Army is on standby to step in.
27 Jun 2018
