'You could hardly breathe and your eyes were burning'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Saddleworth Moor fire: Dozens of residents evacuated from huge fire

Dozens of homes have been evacuated as a fire continues to rage across Greater Manchester.

The blaze on Saddleworth Moor has been declared a "major incident" and the Army is on standby to step in.

  • 27 Jun 2018