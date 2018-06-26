Women's health: 'Men are woefully ignorant'
Women who suffer from reproductive issues such as endometriosis and severe period pain have been discussing their debilitating effects.

It comes as a survey by Public Health England suggests 42% of women experience severe reproductive health problems, but under half seek help.

