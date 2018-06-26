Media player
Women's health: 'Men are woefully ignorant'
Women who suffer from reproductive issues such as endometriosis and severe period pain have been discussing their debilitating effects.
It comes as a survey by Public Health England suggests 42% of women experience severe reproductive health problems, but under half seek help.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.
26 Jun 2018
