Fire chief pauses when asked about training

The firefighter who led the initial response to the Grenfell fire said he was not trained to decide when to abandon the policy of "stay put" and evacuate a burning tower instead.
At times during questioning at the public inquiry into the fire, Michael Dowden paused for up to 25 seconds before giving his answer.
25 Jun 2018
