'Your equipment was a pen and a notebook'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: Being a nurse in the 1940s versus now

Grace Stephenson and Ethel Armstrong have both worked in nursing for the NHS, but they have a 68-year age gap.

While Ethel began her career as a cadet back in 1948, Grace started her training last year.

The women, aged 20 and 88, share their experiences of the NHS during a visit to County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust.

  • 28 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'I was a nurse at the start of the NHS'