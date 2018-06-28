Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS at 70: Being a nurse in the 1940s versus now
Grace Stephenson and Ethel Armstrong have both worked in nursing for the NHS, but they have a 68-year age gap.
While Ethel began her career as a cadet back in 1948, Grace started her training last year.
The women, aged 20 and 88, share their experiences of the NHS during a visit to County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window