'Midnight oil and early morning toil'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Becoming the first black nursing director in London

Professor Nola Ishmael OBE, came to Britain from Barbados in 1963 as a young NHS trainee nurse and rose up the ranks to become the first black Director of Nursing in London.

  • 26 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Tributes to city's 'first black nurse'