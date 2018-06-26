'Midnight oil and early morning toil'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Becoming the first black nursing director in London
Professor Nola Ishmael OBE, came to Britain from Barbados in 1963 as a young NHS trainee nurse and rose up the ranks to become the first black Director of Nursing in London.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window