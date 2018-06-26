'Midnight oil and early morning toil'
'Midnight oil and early morning toil'

Professor Nola Ishmael OBE, joined the NHS in 1963 and rose up the ranks to become the first black Director of Nursing in London.

  26 Jun 2018